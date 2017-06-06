Vatican Television Center Picks Sound Devices for Audio

VATICAN CITY—Sound Devices is now the preferred audio manufacturer for the pontiff, the company announced via a press release. The Vatican Television Center, the official broadcaster of Vatican City, recently acquired Sound Devices’ 12-input 688 field production mixer with 16-track recorder and its SL-6 accessory.

The Sound Devices gear offers wireless capabilities and ability to control VTC’s Lectrosonics SRc two-channel wireless receivers to help film and archive the speeches and activities of Pope Franics. As a special feature for the pope, Sound Devices made “all-white” versions of the 688 and SL-6 rather than the traditionally black models.

The 688 features eight assignable outputs for routing flexibility and 16 tracks of recording of polyphonic and monophonic broadcast WAV and MP3 files to SD and CompactFlash cards. With the addition of the SL-6, users can power three dual-channel slot-in receivers, streamline wireless antenna distribution and power peripheral devices.

VTC is using the 688 and SL-6 combination with SRc receivers as a mobile recorder, while a second 688 is being used in audio production for VTC and Radio Vaticana.