Utah’s Dot.Box Eases Multichannel Ops at Media General Stations



Utah Scientific has announced that its Dot.Box master control and routing systems have been installed at three Media General stations in support of cost-effective multichannel operations.



“At Media General, we look for solid equipment that gives us bang for our buck, and that's Utah Scientific” said Matt Heffernan, general manager of broadcast operations at Media General. “With the Dot.Box, we got all the functionality we could ask for in a master control and routing switcher combination. It easily handles both SD and HD content, and it's scalable so we know we have the ability to grow the system. Another plus for us was the Utah Scientific MCP-GUI because it works so well with our centralized master control system. There are other systems out there, but for us the choice of Utah Scientific came down to functionality, scalability, support, and price.”



The Media General stations selected for the implementation are WBTW in Florence, S.C., WJHL-TV in Johnson City, Tenn., and WKRG-TV in Mobile, Ala. The Dot.Box system is comprised of a Utah-400 HD/SD router and two MC-400 master control boards which provides the capability for placing two channels on the air.



