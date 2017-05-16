Utah Scientific UTAH-100 UDS Router Heads to Pittsburgh

SALT LAKE CITY—City Channel Pittsburgh, a government-access TV channel, is in the process of upgrading its master control facility and has gone with Utah Scientific for some of its new gear. Specifically, City Channel Pittsburgh has acquired the UTAH-100 UDS router to serve as the station’s main studio router.

According to the station manager, David Finer, the UTAH-100 can handle five times the programming output of the station’s previous facility. RPC Video recommended and helped implement the Utah Scientific system for City Channel Pittsburgh, with its sales manager, Steve Obenreder, claiming that the system offers “advanced capabilities and scalability necessary to support City Channel Pittsburgh well into the future.”

Utah Scientific is a provider of routing switchers, master control switchers and related control software.