Utah Scientific Routes Wright State University Arena Control Room
SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific said Wright State University has deployed its equipment in its newly renovated control room at the Nutter Center, the university’s 10,000-seat sports arena. The new control room is part of an overhaul of the arena’s video production system to support full HD video.
The university’s Video Technology Services unit installed a Utah-400/144 routing switcher to bridge all of the production system components. The Utah-400 dynamically allocates sources to switchers, monitors, and replay systems, and outputs signals to recordings, air feeds, encoders, and arena signage and displays.
The university also installed an SC-4 system controller, a UCP-SX full matrix control panel, four UCP-36 single bus control panels, and a SoftPanel-2 GUI control panel system. The full matrix panel is used to configure the system before each production, while the others change content during events.
This is the second Utah-400 routing system on the Wright State campus.
