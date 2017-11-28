Utah Scientific Router Jumps on Board High Rock Truck

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific will be a part of High Rock Mobile Television’s High Rock 1’s maiden voyage. The 40-foot, dual-expando production truck has been equipped with Utah Scientific’s Utah-400 Series 2 hybrid enterprise router to serve as its signal distribution anchor.

The High Rock 1 truck can cover productions using up to 12 cameras and is designed for all levels of production. The Utah-400 Series 2 frame offers 528 inputs and outputs, configured as 254x456 for High Rock 1.

The production truck launched in September and has been used to cover horse racing and equestrian events, as well as track and field events.