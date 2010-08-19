Utah Scientific appoints EMEA general manager

Utah Scientific has appointed Reto Brader to the new position of general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Brader, who has worked in high technology, broadcast and information systems markets for 18 years, will develop the company’s EMEA presence, growing its market, serving customers and promoting Utah Scientific's products in the regions.

Brader comes to Utah Scientific most recently from Pixelmetrix, where he also served as EMEA general manager. He has held management positions at Hewlett-Packard/Agilent in Canada and Alcatel in Switzerland.

