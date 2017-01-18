USA Today Network Sets VR Livestream of Trump Inauguration

MCLEAN, VA.—Virtual reality and the peaceful transition of power for the U.S. government will be bedfellows on Friday, Jan. 20, as USA Today Network has announced that it will provide livestream virtual reality and 360-degree coverage of the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Photo credit: Aaron P. Bernstein, Getty Images

The first livestream content produced by USA Today Network’s “VRtually There” show, the stream will include multiple VR camera angles positioned at the Capitol, the National Mall, and along the inaugural parade route. Nikon is providing a KeyMission 360 camera that will allow USA Today Network to livestreaming in 360-degrees via in-camera stitching.

Viewers can watch the livestream through VR headsets via the USA Today channel in the YouTube app. The livestream will also be available in 360-degree format through YouTube for desktop and mobile users.

USA Today Network’s streaming coverage of the inauguration will begin at 9:30 a.m.