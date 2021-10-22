U.S. Sports Tech Market to Hit $7B in 2026
The sports tech business will grow by a CAGR of 20.75% from 2020 levels, according to ResearchAndMarkets
DUBLIN—As the sports business undergoes rapid changes in the next few years, with more live games moving to streaming platforms and live sports becoming an even more important staple on TV networks, a new report is predicting rapid growth in the U.S. market for sports technologies.
The "Sports Technology Market Research Report” from ResearchAndMarkets estimates that the market will grow from $2,259.44 million in 2020 by a CAGR of 20.75% to reach $7,004.50 million by 2026.
More information on the report, which offers breakdowns by technology, various sports and individual states, is available here.
