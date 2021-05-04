U.S. Projected to Lose 16M Pay-TV Subscribers by 2026

LONDON—The trend of subscriber losses is not expected to change for the pay-TV industry in the U.S. anytime soon. According to a new projection from Digital TV Research, between 2020 and 2026, the U.S. will have a net loss of 16 million pay-TV subscribers, resulting in 63.9 million subscribers by 2026.

Of the 42 countries that are estimated to suffer a net loss over that period, the U.S. is expected to take the biggest hit. However, the overall global pay-TV market will increase from 2020-2026 by 15 million, per Digital TV Research, with 92 countries projected to see a growth of pay-TV subscribers.

With the additional 15 million subscribers, global pay-TV subscriptions will reach 1.02 billion in 2026. China will lead the way with 317.5 million, even though it is one of the countries that will lose subscribers between 2020 and 2026, with OTT platforms helping to push 10 million away from pay-TV subscriptions.

India is expected to be the largest growing country, adding around 21 million subscribers for a total of 180.7 million in 2026.

The 1.02 billion subscribers in 2026 will consist of 378 million IPTV subscribers (up 63 million from 2020), 412 million cable TV subscribers (down 46 million), 203 million satellite TV subscribers (down 8 million) and 25 million pay DTT subscribers (up 6 million).