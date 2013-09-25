U.S online video users to exceed 190 million by 2017, says Parks Associates

The number of online video users in the United States will climb to 191 million by 2017, up from 175 million this year, according to newly released data from Parks Associates.

The information, released prior to a panel discussion Sept. 26, 2013, at Advertising Week in New York City to be moderated by Heather Way, senior analyst for the research firm, also reveals that there will be nearly 70 million smart-TV households in the United States by 2017.

"The TV is still the most-popular and most-used platform for video viewing; over 40 percent of TV owners watch more than 10 hours of video per week on the device," said Way.

"The rise of OTT video viewing on smart TVs presents a new channel for content owners to sustain and grow their viewing audience, particularly in a marketplace that continually propagates fragmentation,” she said. “The ability to leverage the mass reach of the first screen and its interactive components drives the scale and performance of a video asset."



The Parks Associates data also shows 25 percent of smart-TV app users recall seeing an in-app ad and 84 percent responded to that ad, the highest response rates to app advertising among current connected CE platforms.

Way’s session, “Smart TV Rising" at Advertising Week” was scheduled for Sept. 25, 2013, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the (New York) TimesCenter Hall.