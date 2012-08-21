U.S. online content video views approach 40 billion in July, says comScore

More than 184 million U.S. Internet users watched 36.9 billion online content videos last month, according to data released Aug. 17 from the comScore Video Metrix service. Video ad views hit 9.6 billion for the month, comScore reports.

The findings reveal Google Sites, driven mostly by YouTube.com, ranked first on the comScore list of top 10 online video content properties last month with 157 million unique viewers. Turner Digital rounded out the list with 24.6 million unique viewers.

Of the 36.9 billion online content videos watched in July, nearly 19.6 billion were seen on Google Sites. Next on the list was AOL with 664.5 million videos viewed, followed by Yahoo! Sites, VEVO, Microsoft Sites, Viacom Digital, NDN, Facebook, Turner Digital and Amazon Sites.

The comScore Video Metrix service statistics for the 9.6 billion ads viewed in July reveal that the ads watched per viewer reached nearly 61 for the month and that percent of the total U.S. population reached by online video ads hit 51.6 percent.

Of the online ads viewed, Google headed the list of the top 10 U.S. video ad properties ranked by video ads with 1.5 billion videos, followed by Hulu, Adap.tv, SpotXchange Video, TubeMogul Video Ad, Tremor Video, Specific Media, Auditude, ESPN and AOL.

The online metrics service also found that for July 85.5 percent of the U.S. Internet audience viewed online video. The length of the average online content video was 6.7 minutes, while that of the average online video ad was .4 minutes. Finally, comScore reports video ads accounted for 20.7 percent of all videos viewed in July and 1.6 percent of minutes spent watching online video.