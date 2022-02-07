U.S. Consumers Spent a Record $32B on Home Entertainment in 2021
Streaming video subscription revenue also set a record, rising by 19.8% to $25.3B last year
LOS ANGELES—Consumer spending on home entertainment continued to grow rapidly in 2021, with overall physical and digital home entertainment spending growing by 7.8% to a record $32.3 billion in 2021, according to the Digital Entertainment Group.
Most of the spending was digital. Its “Year-end 2021 Home Entertainment Report” found that consumers spent almost $8 billion on digital entertainment purchases (EST), rentals (VOD) and subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 15 percent over a year earlier and $29.5 billion for the full year, a jump of nearly 12 percent from 2020.
Spending on subscription streaming rose 19 percent for the fourth quarter to $6.6 billion and 20 percent for full year 2021 to $29.3 billion.
Digital rentals (VOD), however, experienced a decline of 6.3% in the fourth quarter and fell by 23.8% in 2021 to $1.8 billion and electronic purchases (EST) also fell, dropping $19.2% to $2.4 billion.
