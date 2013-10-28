U.S. Broadcast Stations Tops 30,000
The FCC has released its numbers on official licensed broadcast stations. According to the agency there were 30,367 as of Sept. 30.
Rough totals are over 22,000 radio stations of some kind. That total includes translators, boosters and LPFMs. That number could pop when LPFM licensing gets into full swing.
For television the number is 8,194 — including Class A, translators and LPTV stations.
Here’s the breakdown:
AM Stations 4,728
FM Commercial 6,613
FM Educational 3,989
Total: 15,330
UHF Commercial 1,029
VHF Commercial 358
UHF Educational 289
VHF Educational 107
Total: 1,783
Class A UHF 380
Class A VHF 52
Total: 432
FM Translators and Boosters 6,055
UHF Translators 2,911
VHF Translators 1,133
Total: 10,099
UHF Low-Power TV 1,547
VHF Low-Power TV 388
Total: 1,935
Low-Power FM 788
Total: 30,367
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox