Updated FCC TV Engineering Database Available



I've updated the FCC TV Engineering Database spreadsheet using data from FCC CDBS files dated Feb. 10, 2010. The spreadsheet is available at www.xmtr.com/fcc in zip file tvdb.zip.



It contains all active entries in the FCC's TV engineering database and provides information on location, antenna make and model (if directional), antenna heights and effective radiated power, among other things. Using the "Data Filter" function in a spreadsheet is an easy way to sort through the over 13,000 entries for U.S. stations. Border allocations, applications and licenses in Canada and Mexico are listed in separate tabs. Antenna information is not available for these entries.



In reviewing recent applications, I notice two more stations have filed to build distributed transmission systems (DTS) in Puerto Rico. WQTO in Ponce filed for a two-transmitter system on Channel 25 and WIPR in San Juan requested a three-transmitter system on Channel 43. Puerto Rico's terrain makes it ideal for DTS. Prior to last year's DTV transition WIPR in Ponce received a CP for a four-transmitter system on Channel 7 and completed construction in July.



The database shows 6 construction permits and 11 applications for DTS systems, not including stations operating under special temporary authority.



