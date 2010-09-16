Unlicensed TV white space devices to take center stage at FCC Open Meeting
TV white spaces are the lead item on the tentative agenda set for FCC open meeting Sept. 23, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski announced Sept. 2.
The commission will consider a Second Memorandum Opinion and Order finalizing provisions for unlicensed wireless devices to operate in unused parts of TV spectrum. Other agenda items include:
- E-Rate Broadband Order
- E911 Location Accuracy Second Report and Order
- E911 Location Accuracy Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking and Notice of Inquiry
