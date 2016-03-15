University of Birmingham Adopts Nugen Plug-In

LEEDS, ENGLAND—Students at the University of Birmingham are getting hands-on experience when it comes to loudness compliance with the recent addition of Nugen Audio’s VisLM loudness metering plug-in. The system was installed as part of the university’s Guild TV student-operated TV station to be in compliance with the European Broadcasting Union’s EBU R128 loudness recommendations.

The VisLM system measures, compares and contrasts loudness during production, broadcast, post-production and quality assurance for sections of audio, according to Nugen Audio. The system supports ITU, ATSC, EBU and Game Audio standards.

Guild TV is utilizing VisLM in its live and post-production broadcast workflows. The station uses it with an audio interface for loudness within the EBU standard -23LUFS ± 1 for live broadcasts. VisLM also works with Adobe Premiere plug-ins to enable Guide TV to master videos to -23LUFS ± 0.5.

Nugen Audio announced that it recently sponsored 41 members of the National Student Television Association located throughout the U.K., of which Guild TV is a member.