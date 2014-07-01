UNH Selects Triveni to Deliver EAS

DURHAM, N.H.--The University of New Hampshire, in cooperation with New Hampshire Public Television, the New Hampshire Department of Public Safety and Triveni Digital has implemented a statewide datacasting service for disseminating public safety information. The system allows the Department of Public Safety to deliver text messaging and rich media content to police vehicles and base stations throughout the state.

"Deploying a statewide public datacasting service for mobile devices is critical to ensuring the safety of New Hampshire citizens," said Brian Shepperd, University of New Hampshire director of broadband services. "By partnering with Triveni Digital, we are now able to deliver secure, reliable, and feature-rich emergency alert information in real time to those who need it most."

The new system builds on the ATSC A/153 mobile DTV standard and employs Triveni Digital’s PSIP metadata generator, DTV content distribution system, PSIP and mobile technologies, to deliver audio, video files, text and graphics. It also supports the Mobile Emergency Alert System (M-EAS) and is able to deliver emergency information to a variety of consumer handheld devices. The system is managed and operated by New Hampshire Public Television and the New Hampshire State Police department.

"As one of the first communications providers to rely on the ATSC's new M-EAS specification, UNH is a trailblazer for broadcasting reliable emergency alert information on mobile devices," said Ralph Bachofen, Triveni Digital’s vice president of sales and marketing. "The state-of-the-art installation featuring industry-leading technologies will ensure that the state of New Hampshire is prepared to communicate critical information in a timely manner during natural disasters and emergency situations."