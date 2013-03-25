Ultimatte Selects Grass Valley LDX WorldCam

SAN FRANCISCO — Ultimatte Corp. has purchased a Grass Valley LDX WorldCam with triax adapter and 3G Twin (fiber and triax) base station specifically to demonstrate its new keying and virtual studio technologies, to be unveiled at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.



Six years ago, wanting the highest quality image possible to demonstrate the benefits of its equipment, Ultimatte purchased a Grass Valley LDK 6000 camera believing that its HD-DPM imagers were the best on the market. Knowing the importance of staying at the forefront of technology, Ultimatte recently turned again to Grass Valley for its Xensium-FT imagers in the LDX WorldCam camera as the best imager available for high-end keying and virtual studios.



To get the most from its new camera system, Ultimatte added one day of on-site StartPRO commissioning to its order. This included a multipoint review of the complete camera system, verification of cabling, software and firmware versions, and a final product overview for Ultimatte’s technical staff.