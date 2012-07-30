Ukraine's Starbird Takes Off With RTS Intercoms

KIEV and STRAUBING, UKRAINE: The first high-definition outside broadcast vehicle to have been designed and equipped entirely by Ukrainian engineers has just commenced service in the Ukraine, according to RTS. The truck, Starbird, is a cooperative venture by the film production company Star Media and the systems integration specialists Engineer Service of Kiev. On board the truck are a Zeus III matrix as well as KP32CLD, KP12CLD and DKP16CLD keypanels from RTS.



The 25-ton Starbird can be equipped with up to 18 cameras and process signals in both standard and high definition. The centerpiece of Starbird’s intercom installation is a digital Zeus III intercom matrix with RTS AZedit matrix control software. Also available are a KP32CLD as well as six KP12CLD keypanels in 19-inch format and a DKP16CLD desktop panel. All the keypanels are equipped with MCP-90-18 condenser microphones with gooseneck mounts.



The Starbird also features an RTS SIP-ISDN interface. A wireless intercom system is also present in the shape of a Telex RadioCom BTR-700 with four beltpacks and headsets.