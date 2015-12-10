UHD Alliance Sets UHD Premium Specifications

LOS ANGELES—The UHD Alliance has announced that it has completed premium specifications for 4K Ultra HD displays, content and distribution. The inter-industry group will announce details of the new specifications and unveil a consumer-facing certification logo to identify products at CES 2016.

The specifications cover a number of key features and consumer-tested benchmarks. The specifications outline performance metrics related to resolution, high dynamic range, and wide color gamut, as well as recommendations for immersive audio.

UHDA leadership and board members will be on hand for UHDA’s CES media briefing on Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. CES 2016 will take place from Jan. 4-7 in Las Vegas.

To find out more about the UHDA specification and associated licensing terms, click here.