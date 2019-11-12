U.S. Accounts for 90% of North America’s SVoD Subscriptions

LONDON—When 2019 closes, data and analytics company GlobalData estimates that there will be 147 million subscribers to SVoD services throughout North America. However, more than 90% of that comes from the U.S. market alone.

This was one of the key findings of GlobalData’s “OTT Video Content, Pricing and Market Opportunity in the Americas” report. With such a huge chunk of the market in the region, the U.S. is one of the most competitive SVoD markets in the world, per GlobalData. The emergence of SVoD platforms is also helping to drive consumers’ cord-cutting trends.

Building off of the estimated 147 million subscribers at the end of 2019, GlobalData forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 9% through 2023. This projection builds off not only already popular streaming services like Netflix and HBO, but also new ones that have or will be launched in the near future.

“The recent launch of new SVoD Platforms Apple TV+ and Disney+ will heat up competition in the U.S. market even further, increasing pressure not only on traditional pay-TV operators but also on incumbent SVoD platforms such as Netflix,” Eulalia Marin-Sorribes, technology analyst at GlobalData. She also cites the 2020 launch of HBO Max in the report.

The full “OTT Video Content, Pricing and Market Opportunity in the Americas” report is now available.