TVU Not Going to Vegas, Planning Virtual Presence at 2020 NAB Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that it will no longer have an exhibit on the show floor at the 2020 NAB Show because of concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19), instead it seeks to find an alternative way to participate in the show.

Citing the health and safety of its employees and colleagues, TVU Networks will not be traveling to Las Vegas for the show, still scheduled to take place April 18-22. However, the company does say it is working with NAB organizers to explore other ways to take part in the annual industry conference, including using digital technologies to reach customers, partners and colleagues both attending or not attending in person.

“While we will miss being there in person to meet with our colleagues from all over the world at this key industry event, we’re prioritizing the well-being of our staff, colleagues and their families at this very critical time,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “TVU has been an ardent supporter of the NAB Show, and we will continue to participate in the future. Although we will not physically be in Las Vegas, we are exploring with the NAB alternative ways to share the news and demonstrations we planned for the April Show.”

TVU is now the fourth company to announce that it won't attend the NAB Show in Las Vegas, following previous announcements from AJA, Nikon and MRMC.

NAB Show, and the Las Vegas Convention Center where it will take place, have taken steps to keep attendees aware and share best practices for preventing the transmission of COVID-19.