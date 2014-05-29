TVU Networks Set to Help Deliver FIFA World Cup 2014 Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. TVU Networks, which provides live IP-based mobile equipment for newsgathering, will be assisting international broadcasters in delivering video coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2014 soccer event being staged in Brazil June 12 through July 13, 2014. TVU says that their gear will be used by broadcasters from North and South America, Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia and the Middle East for transmission of coverage from numerous locations throughout Brazil.



"Whenever there is a major global event, TVUPack is there to deliver live video to viewers around the world, TVU has a long history of success helping broadcasters cover important sporting events such as the Olympic games and the World Cup, and we look forward to providing a complete end-to-end solution for our customers in Brazil," said Paul Shen, TVU Networks chief executive officer.

In addition to providing equipment, TVU will also supply dedicated technical support personnel throughout the 31-day event to provide broadcasters with a full range of services and supplies to ensure uninterrupted coverage of the FIFA World Cup event.