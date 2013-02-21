TVU Networks secures new round of funding

TVU Networks has secured a new round of investment funding, the company said Feb. 19.

SoftBank Ventures Korea (SBVK) has joined TVU's initial investors Altos Ventures and New Atlantic Ventures in providing a new round of funding that the company said will enable it to accelerate its innovation in IP-based video transmission, management and distribution solutions.

Over the past three years, TVU Networks has provided next-generation IP newsgathering technology that has been used in the field by stations and reporters. The company introduced its HD newsgathering backpack, the TVUPack TM8100, in early 2010.