TVU Networks Recognized As GSMA 5G Industry Challenge Winner

TVU Networks global marketing director Yoni Tayar accepts GSMA’s 5G Innovation Challenge award on behalf of the company at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Groupe Spécial Mobile Association (GSMA) has chosen TVU Networks as a 5G Industry Challenge winner in the “5G Innovation Challenge” category for its submission of “How 5G Lowers the Barriers for Live Broadcast.”

TVU was also selected as a runner up in GSMA’s Entertainment category and participated in Spain’s 5G Catalonia project for which telecom provider and TVU partner Cellnex Telecom received a GSMA Foundry Excellence Award.

The GSMA 5G awards were presented during the Mobile World Congress show in Barcelona, which runs through March 2.

The GSMA 5G Industry Challenge was launched last summer. It is dedicated to building on the success of the GSMA 5G Transformation Hub, which showcases the most innovative 5G solutions in the world and now includes more than 50 case studies. The Challenge is designed to show how industries across the globe are making the most of 5G and to recognize those leading the way with the most innovative use cases.

“We’re honored with this selection,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Partnering with 5G technology leaders like Qualcomm, we’ve successfully implemented 5G-based live video transmission solutions for broadcasters, which has brought revolutionary changes to the industry.

“The power of 5G connectivity is very visible in live production where it can radically reduce crew and travel costs for broadcasters. Our innovations in video-over-IP technology align perfectly with recent 5G network breakthroughs. TVU continues to innovate and collaborate on 5G development, transforming it for the industry and delivering future solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our 5G partners on future initiatives that showcase the transformative power of 5G.”

