TVU Networks Launches TVU CAN Service

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks has announced a new service that it says will transmit live video at a minimum speed of 2Mbps over cellular networks from anywhere as long as there is a cell connection. This service, TVU Cellular Assurance Network (CAN), is integrated with TVU’s Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) algorithm and requires no additional hardware.

IS+ allows TVU transmitters to simultaneously aggregate bandwidth mediums, including cellular 3G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, Ka-band, Ka-band satellite, microwave, microwave mesh and BGAN, to deliver a broadcast image with sub-second latency.

The live IP video technology provider has also announced that it will make the TVU CAN service available for broadcasters covering the Republican and Democratic National Conventions. In addition, TVU plans to offer remote and on-location equipment, service and support at both conventions.