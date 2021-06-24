TVU Networks, Laminar Globally Enter Into Reseller Agreement

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.— TVU Networks has entered into a global reseller partnership with London-based Laminar Global, a new PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) provider.

Laminar will offer TVU remote production solutions as part of its state-of-the-art platform, providing its live sports customers with high-quality, low-latency, multi-camera coverage, TVU Networks said.

Laminar’s solution delivers live streams with low latency at the highest quality that edge networks allow across all classes of consumer devices—from 4K smart TVs to mobile devices. The TVU solutions will support the Laminar platform’s ability to stream rights-protected live sporting events in multiple languages simultaneously with social media network-specific live graphics to millions of viewers.

Laminar is adopting TVU RPS (Remote Production System) along with TVU cloud-based technology, such as: TVU Producer for multi-camera live production, TVU Partyline for collaboration and broadcast-quality conferencing, the TVU Anywhere app and the TVU CloudRx receiver to deliver content to its OTT infrastructure for distribution.

“Today’s consumer has already shifted to watching live sports on digital platforms,” said Laminar Global CEO Narendra Nag. “Tomorrow’s customer is going to expect a transformative live-sports experience, where they will want to be part of the action. Streaming live sports presents a unique challenge. It requires infrastructure to both produce and deliver a high-quality stream to viewers globally. Our partnership with TVU solves both, ensuring that Laminar receives the highest quality content that can then be streamed to millions of fans, almost instantly.”

By adopting TVU Networks’ technology for remote production, Laminar will help its customers deliver high-quality, multi-camera coverage at a much lower cost than it would incur with a traditional OB setup.

“This partnership is further proof of our commitment to lowering the cost of remote sports production while offering the type of low latency, synchronized multi-camera coverage associated with more expensive and complicated systems,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.

Laminar Global provides an end-to-end, cloud-based infrastructure for content companies looking to launch their own global streaming service on the scale of Netflix or Amazon Prime.