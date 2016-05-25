TVU Networks Hits the Trail for Presidential Campaigns

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks is getting in on the democratic process, as the live IP video technology provider has announced that it is offering its live video uplink products and distribution services for broadcasters covering the 2016 presidential elections. From now through November TVU will offer on-location support, dedicated bandwidth, its TVU Anywhere app, equipment rentals and live video routing and distribution services.

The range of remote and on-location equipment, service and support for live video gear being provided for election coverage includes: mobile and fixed live video transmitters such as TVU One, TVU MLink and TVU Anywhere; local cellular 4G and LTE data SIMS and dongles for major national carriers; complimentary live video routing, switching and distribution with enabled TVU Grid; and dedicated microwave mesh network in multiple locations.

TVU’s offerings will include support at both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, on the campaign trail, and at campaign headquarters on Election Day.