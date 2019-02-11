TVU Networks Heads On Location for FloSports Coverage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Citing a desire to boost live coverage of sporting events like cross country and dirt track racing in remote, often difficult locations, live digital sports provider FloSports recently announced that it has selected TVU Networks video over IP equipment to assist with its live, on-location video capturing and sharing of its sports programming.

FloSports will use the TVU equipment to simulcast events, produce live programming from remote locations and record raw footage for archiving material. This will include TVU transmitters powered by IS+, TVU’s proprietary transmission algorithm, in order to aggregate combinations of bandwidth mediums, including cellular, 3G/4G LTE, Wi-Fi, ethernet, Ka-band and Ku-band satellite, microwave, microwave mesh and BGAN.

In addition to the transmitters, FloSports has TVU One cellular mobile units to serve as backups for their live coverage.