TVU Networks Delivers Live Video for Sports

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. — TVU Networks has expanded its operations to deliver the TVUPack cellular uplink mobile video solutions to sports leagues, teams, venues and broadcasters to enable them to capture and broadcast live video content over multiple broadcast and online platforms.



The changing media landscape has increased demand for video content of games and other functions including pre-game, post-game, practices and other team related activities, especially among younger audiences. To help meet the demand, NFL Hall of Famer and professional broadcaster Ronnie Lott has joined TVU Networks to help the company to deliver solutions tailored to the sports market.



With its one-button operation, dual encoders that can simultaneously record and transmit HD footage and ability to use 3G/4G/LTE networks with low-cost Ka-Band satellite links simultaneously to transmit video, TVUPack delivers a solution capable of streaming live video to any online or broadcast platform.



“Live video content is in high demand, and as such, sporting organizations and sports media outlets are moving fast to adopt mobile streaming technology to meet that demand,” said TVU Networks CEO Paul Shen.



A number of sports broadcasters around the globe rely upon TVUPack to deliver live video content. In addition to being used by traditional sports broadcasters, TVU has added a number of professional sports organizations, including the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer.



“We see TVUPack as a critical tool for helping the NHL media platforms report content from the field with this high quality cost effective solution, allowing us to take fans deeper into the sport with greater degrees of access and transparency that today’s connected fans demand,” said Bob Chesterman, Senior VP, Programming and Production, NHL.