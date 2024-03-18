TVU Networks Aims to Redefine Broadcasting at 2024 NAB Show

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that their full cloud ecosystem will be on display at the 2024 NAB Show , including the much anticipated TVU MediaHub.

TV Tech reported in January, TVU MediaHub is designed to become a game-changer in video routing and is the company’s most dynamic launch in 20 years with its swift adoption and innovative impact in live media workflows, TVU reported.

This platform reduces the clutter of physical equipment and simplifies the process of connecting and distributing content. With limitless inputs and outputs, it ensures seamless content flow across SDI, various IP formats and destinations. It excels in scaling production for both everyday programming and global events, managing new cloud and on-premise resources from just $35 per month, the company said.

TVU reported that one of the most compelling features of TVU MediaHub is its ability to turn complex routing operations into a simple, intuitive process. With real-time previews and straightforward drag-and-drop functionality, automation manages encoding, scaling, and decoding in real-time. This enables broadcasters to focus on delivering high-quality content, while the interface’s ease of use allows operators to manage inputs/outputs with minimal training.

During the 2024 NAB Show, TVU also said that it will be unveiling upgrades across its entire ecosystem, starting with TVU Search.

Powered by advanced AI, TVU Search streamlines ingesting, clipping, and distribution leveraging real-time metadata for a wide range of applications. Highlights include automating advertising reports for ‘in-game brand mentions’ and instant clipping and transcription for swift news production. With TVU Search already enhancing broadcasts workflows for five years, NAB 2024 will see the launch of new AI-driven features, equipping broadcasters with even more robust tools for covering this year’s elections and Summer Games, the company said.

As media companies gear up for the Games, TVU is also spotlighting TVU Producer, showcasing significant advancements since its pivotal role in the live production of the 2024 Games 1-year Countdown for France Télévisions. TVU Networks is excited to reveal a groundbreaking live workflow at TVU MediaLab demo-pod, a culmination of collaborative efforts with France Télévisions. This innovation, set to enhance content around the Games, exemplifies TVU Networks’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of live broadcast technology.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Our commitment at TVU Networks has always been to empower broadcasters and content creators with solutions that meet today’s demands and anticipate tomorrow’s,” says Paul Shen, CEO at TVU Networks, “At TVU Networks, innovation means transforming media workflows in partnership with our clients. From pioneering cloud-based production for the 2024 Games to achieving a 20-ton CO2 reduction at the 2023 Pan American Games, we are committed to not only setting up your media workflows for success, but also significantly reducing costs and carbon footprint along the way.”

During the show, TVU will also be offering immersive demos within the TVU Live Sports Ecosystem that empower users you to become both the player and the producer, controlling the action and crafting the narrative in real-time. These hands-on experiences with state-of-the-art tools will transform users understanding of their impact in live sports production settings, casting them as stars of their own broadcast.

Visit TVU Networks at the NAB Show 2024 in the West Hall, booth #W2101, to experience how TVU MediaHub and its sports cloud ecosystem are transforming the broadcast industry.