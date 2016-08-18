TVU Helps Stream Regional Emmy Award to Facebook

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—The Heartland chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) had to be in two places at once during its Regional Emmy Awards ceremony back in July. With events in both Denver and Oklahoma City, NATAS Heartland utilized TVU Networks’ TVUPack live video mobile uplink technology to stream the proceedings at both locations to Facebook Live.

TVUPack

The TVUPack cellular uplink provided live two-way transmission for galas. NATAS Heartland has used TVU equipment for its regional galas for the past three years, but it says this was the first year that it was able to have Facebook Live integration to expand the show’s reach. The TVUPack can capture and broadcast live HD video over multiple cellular, satellite, microwave, Wi-Fi, Wi-Max and BGAN connections.

NATAS Heartland serves the television industry in Denver; Oklahoma City; Tulsa, Okla.; Wichita/Hutchinson, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Colorado Springs/Pueblo, Colo.; Lincoln/Hastings-Kearney, Neb.; Topeka, Kan.; Grand Junction/Montrose, Colo.; Casper/Riverton, Utah; Cheyenne/Scottsbluff, Neb; and North Platte, Neb.