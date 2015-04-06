TVU and Bitcentral Combine For File Transfer and Asset Management

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF. – Calif.-based companies TVU Networks, a provider of live mobile IP newsgathering technology, and Bitcentral, a provider of open news production, management and publishing technology, have teamed up to deliver integrated file transfer and asset management technology.

By combining Bitcentral’s Oasis content management, archiving and collaboration platform and TVU’s TVUPack mobile IP video transmission technology field reporters and crews can automatically transfer files wirelessly to the Bitcentral Oasis. Using TVUPack’s multiple data connections simultaneously, field crews are able to ingest raw video content, edited stories and other large files to the Bitcentral production workflow directly. The transferred file is automatically available to news directors, producers and other station personnel.

TVU, booth SU3605, and Bitcentral, SU4410 will display the new technology at the 2015 NAB Show.