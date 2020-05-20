TVU to Aid Live Coverage of NASA, SpaceX Launch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced that it will be part of a consortium of technology partners bringing live video of the historic NASA and SpaceX launch to global broadcasters on May 27.

The launch is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program and will see a SpaceX rocket carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station. This is the first time that NASA has launched astronauts from American soil since 2011.

As part of the broadcast team, which also includes LiveU and Dejero, TVU will provide technical support and its IP-based TVU Grid platform to assist with the distribution of multiple live video pool feeds covering the launch.

Because of the current coronavirus pandemic and the need to practice social distancing, broadcasters around the world will be able to supplement their use of NASA Television’s feed with the additional isolated live video camera feeds provided by TVU and others without the need for on-site personnel.

“We’re thrilled to partner with NASA and local Florida broadcasters in bringing this significant undertaking to the world,” said Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks. “During this unprecedented time in the world, we are pleased to help with providing the technology needed to safely and effectively cover groundbreaking events such as the first ever commercial manned space launch.”

TVU Grid customers will be able to access the NASA feeds by logging into the TVU Command Center, choosing TVU Grid tab and selecting either of the NASA_Pool sources.