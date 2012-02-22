TVE Galacia Connects Vizrt With Avid iNews



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt has completed the implementation of its Newsroom Connect ActiveX plug-in for Vix Content Pilot at TVE--Spain’s largest public television network. Viz Content Pilot is Vizrt’s core content control system.



Vizrt’s graphics creation tools are now fully integrated within the Avid newsroom environment of TVE’s Galacia Territorial Center, making TVE one of the first broadcasters in Spain to implement this technology. TVE has used the system since December for its Territorial Journal.



Vizrt’s ActiveX plug-in allows users of the Avid iNews newsroom computer system--as well as many other newsroom computer systems--to create graphics for their news stories from within the system. Newsroom Connect now goes a step further and interfaces with Avid iNews Command, Avid’s automation system that manages the playlist and playout of news stories in the rundown.



Viz Content Pilot graphics can then be linked to specific news stories, along with their start/end timecodes and durations and dropped into the Avid iNews rundown. Once that rundown and the associated graphics metadata are loaded into Avid Command, the automated playout system generates a playlist that triggers playout from a Viz Engine real-time rendering system, with video clips as primary and graphics as secondary events. The integration allows Avid Command automatically to see, request, and playout specific Viz graphics at the appropriate time during newscasts.



