TVBEurope Strengthens Content Coverage With New Digital Platform

LONDON—NewBay, the leading independent information provider for the entertainment, education and technology markets, has launched a brand new digital platform for TVBEurope to enhance the brand’s coverage of the evolving media, entertainment and technology market.

Launched today, the new website features improved functionality, navigation, and readability to significantly enhance the user experience. The increased bandwidth and flexibility of the new platform will enable TVBEurope to expand the scope of its editorial coverage to be even more embracing of the technology and products that are helping to pioneer change in the marketplace. The platform upgrade and broadening of content focus will see NewBay’s TV Technology Global and NewBay Connect assets migrated onto the new TVBEurope platform.

“Upgrading our digital platforms gives us a significant opportunity to apply the same treatment to our content, both in the scope and context of the subject matter, and in the presentation of that content to our readers,” explained James McKeown, content director, NewBay. “This upgrade, allied to the September magazine redesign, demonstrates our commitment to providing high-quality services to our readers and partners, and channelling our efforts in a more focussed manner through a single, dedicated broadcast title puts us in the best position to deliver that strategy.”

The enhancements will see TV Technology Global and NewBay Connect content brought into the TVBEurope stable over the coming weeks, with the monthly magazine and the new website hosting a broader range of technology content, white papers, and market intelligence.

For more information about editorial opportunities across TVBEurope’s platforms, please contact editor Jenny Priestly (jpriestly@nbmedia.com). For commercial opportunities, contact Pete McCarthy (pmccarthy@nbmedia.com).