TVB Tech Alert: Helinet HT 4Sight

VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Helinet Technologies has rolled out software that allows 4G handhelds to receive live aerial video. HT 4Sight will allow ground-based personnel to view live, encrypted aerial video feeds on Blackberrys and Windows-enabled smartphones. (Still shot from Helinet-captured video of rescue efforts following Hurricane Katrina.)



The technology extends Helinet’s aircraft-to-ground microwave downlink systems, adding further distribution in JPEG 2000. Helinet says HT4Sight will work with commercial cellular,WiFi and satellite networks, and that reception is possible up to “thousands of miles away.” It says users can also monitor “an unlimited number of live video feeds on a single device,” and control remote cameras from their phones.



“Additionally, HT 4Sight allows users to take active control of the remote cameras in their system to direct the zoom, tilt and pan functions all from their handheld device,” Helinet said.

