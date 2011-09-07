TV2 Norway goes HD with Quantel

TV2, Norway, has selected Quantel Enterprise sQ technology to power its transition to HD broadcasting and file-based working. Operating from two main production centers in Bergen and Oslo, the broadcaster also operates a dedicated 24-hour news channel and several sports channels. All its news and sports programming has been produced on Quantel Enterprise sQ systems at both sites since 2006. It operates an innovative shared production workflow within and between the Bergen and Oslo sites, with either one capable of running as the live production center at any time.

As well as upgrading all its sQ server technology to HD operation, TV2 has also purchased 10 of the new Quantel Qube craft editors that were launched at NAB this year.