TV Totals: 1,782 Full-Power TV Stations

 WASHINGTON — As of June 30, 2013, there were 1,782 full-power TV stations licensed in the United States. That’s the latest count from the Federal Communications Commission. Including radio, there were 30,398 licensees on file.

The count is broken down as follows:
UHF COMMERCIAL TV—1,028
VHF COMMERCIAL TV—358
UHF EDUCATIONAL TV—289
VHF EDUCATIONAL TV—107
TOTAL: 1,782

Low-power TV stations total 2,402 :
CLASS A UHF STATIONS—380
CLASS A VHF STATIONS—53
TOTAL: 433

UHF LOW POWER TV—1,569
VHF LOW POWER TV—400
TOTAL: 1,969

FM TRANSLATORS & BOOSTERS—6,044
UHF TRANSLATORS—2,930
VHF TRANSLATORS—1,146
TOTAL: 10,120

AM STATIONS—4,734
FM COMMERCIAL—6,606
FM EDUCATIONAL—3,957
TOTAL: 15,297

LOW POWER FM—797