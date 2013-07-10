TV Totals: 1,782 Full-Power TV Stations

WASHINGTON — As of June 30, 2013, there were 1,782 full-power TV stations licensed in the United States. That’s the latest count from the Federal Communications Commission. Including radio, there were 30,398 licensees on file.



The count is broken down as follows:

UHF COMMERCIAL TV—1,028

VHF COMMERCIAL TV—358

UHF EDUCATIONAL TV—289

VHF EDUCATIONAL TV—107

TOTAL: 1,782



Low-power TV stations total 2,402 :

CLASS A UHF STATIONS—380

CLASS A VHF STATIONS—53

TOTAL: 433



UHF LOW POWER TV—1,569

VHF LOW POWER TV—400

TOTAL: 1,969



FM TRANSLATORS & BOOSTERS—6,044

UHF TRANSLATORS—2,930

VHF TRANSLATORS—1,146

TOTAL: 10,120



AM STATIONS—4,734

FM COMMERCIAL—6,606

FM EDUCATIONAL—3,957

TOTAL: 15,297



LOW POWER FM—797





