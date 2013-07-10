TV Totals: 1,782 Full-Power TV Stations
WASHINGTON — As of June 30, 2013, there were 1,782 full-power TV stations licensed in the United States. That’s the latest count from the Federal Communications Commission. Including radio, there were 30,398 licensees on file.
The count is broken down as follows:
UHF COMMERCIAL TV—1,028
VHF COMMERCIAL TV—358
UHF EDUCATIONAL TV—289
VHF EDUCATIONAL TV—107
TOTAL: 1,782
Low-power TV stations total 2,402 :
CLASS A UHF STATIONS—380
CLASS A VHF STATIONS—53
TOTAL: 433
UHF LOW POWER TV—1,569
VHF LOW POWER TV—400
TOTAL: 1,969
FM TRANSLATORS & BOOSTERS—6,044
UHF TRANSLATORS—2,930
VHF TRANSLATORS—1,146
TOTAL: 10,120
AM STATIONS—4,734
FM COMMERCIAL—6,606
FM EDUCATIONAL—3,957
TOTAL: 15,297
LOW POWER FM—797
