TV Tech’s Special Guide to PTZ Systems Ebook Is Now Available

The ability to control cameras remotely has become increasingly important as enterprises seek to lower costs and manpower and increase the range and flexibility of imaging. Pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras have found homes in many professional settings, from broadcast and houses of worship to sporting arenas, distance learning and surveillance and security. Even radio is now adopting the systems to offer listeners an up close and more personal look for their announcers.

Over the past year and a half, as the world went into lockdown businesses began to rely more on the compact and ever more flexible PTZ camera system to provide live, real-time video to more customers, students and alike. Our latest guide offers a look at the increased role of PTZs.

To download the ebook, click here.