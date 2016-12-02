TV Technology Europe Becomes TV Tech Global

LONDON—TV Technology Europe is expanding to become TV Tech Global, a tools and technology resource for the TV industry worldwide.

As the video sector shifts to a 24/7 global market, with players from opposite sides of the world competing one week and collaborating the next, the tools and tech used for creating media are also no longer bound by geographic locations. NewBay’s new TV Tech Global aims to be the top tech knowledge-base for media producers worldwide.

TV Tech Global will feature user case studies, product reviews, expert opinion and buyers guides from all seven continents (yes, there is an Antarctic broadcaster). The new publication will cover the entire scope of content creation and distribution – from a one-woman band operating from a flat in Cairo to the complex, multi-broadcaster collaborations at major world sports events.

TV Tech Global will be an entirely digital product, jettisoning TV Technology Europe’s print publications for a wider (and greener) digital reach. A global staff of editors and journalists will supply stories from Africa, APAC, Europe, LATAM, MENA and North Americas, with boots on the ground at the major trade shows in those regions.

The new platform will feature an expanded website and social media accounts as well as a bi-monthly digital magazine. Each bi-monthly period will feature a deep dive into a specific geographical region, coinciding with that region’s top trade show.

TV Tech Global will harness the full scope of NewBay’s broadcast media teams, and their partnerships with major trade shows and professional organisations, in both the US and Europe for coordinated editorial coverage and sales support. AIB (Association for International Broadcasting), Broadcast Asia, CABSAT, BVE, IBC, ISE and NAB are just a few of our partner orgs.

TV Tech Global editor Neal Romanek said: “The TV industry is no longer tied by the traditional boundaries of continents and territories. It’s a single ecosystem that crosses the globe. TV Tech Global is your toolkit for navigating the new global media ecosystem.”

The first digital edition of TV Tech Global will be available in January 2017.

EDITORIAL CALENDAR, 2017

January/February

OTT & streaming

Production theme: The big screen

Region: Europe

Tradeshow: ISE

BVE Preview

March/April

Acquisition

Production theme: Corporate/Enterprise video

Region: LATAM

Tradeshow: NAB & CABSAT



May/June

Storage

Production theme: News

Region: Asia-Pacific

Tradeshow: Broadcast Asia



July/August

Graphics and VFX

Production theme: Sports

Region: MENA

Tradeshow: TVB2020



September/October

IP production

Production theme: Scripted TV

Region: Africa

Tradeshow: IBC



November/December

Post and grading

End of Year Wrap-up

Production theme: Advertising

Region: Australia

Tradeshow: IABM Conference

For more information contact:

Neal Romanek, editor

nromanek@nbmedia.com

Pete McCarthy, sales manager

pmccarthy@nbmedia.com

Richard Carr, senior account manager

rcarr@nbmedia.com