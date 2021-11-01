TV Tech Announces Recipients of the 2021 Future Best in Market Awards
By Tom Butts
Winners were selected for excellence and innovation in pro TV/audio markets
TV Tech is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Best in Market Awards. The Best in Market Awards (previously Best of Show at the 2021 NAB Show) recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced and pending products and services for professional TV/video, radio/audio and AV products and solutions. Winners were selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.
"We were impressed with the quality and innovation demonstrated by this year's Best in Market nominees, " said Tom Butts, TV Tech Editor in Chief. "The products and services that were selected made the cut--they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."
The award recipients are:
Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro
Amazon Web Services - Amazon Nimble Studio
Apantac - SDM - Smart Display Modules (Intel Partner)
Avid - Avid | Edit On Demand cloud subscription service
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera
Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Web Presenter
Boland Monitors - X-4K Series OLED Monitors
Canon - Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens
Canon - Canon EOS C70
Canon - Canon DP-V3120 Reference Display
Canon - Cine-Servo 25-250mm
Clear-Com - Arcadia Central Station
Disguise - disguise xR
EVS - MediaInfra Strada
EVS - XtraMotion
Flanders Scientific - XM312U 5,000nit 31" HDR Mastering Monitor
Grass Valley - LDX 150
Interra Systems - ORION 2110 Probe
LiveU - LiveU Matrix with Dynamic Share
LiveU - LiveU Matrix Cloud Video Management & Distribution Solution
Marketron - Marketron Rev
NewTek - NewTek 3Play 3P2
Quantum - StorNext 7 on Quantum H4000
Ross Video - Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper-Converged Production Platform
SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS Live Monitor
Sony - HDC-F5500 System Camera
Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform
Teradek - Teradek Spark 4K
Wheatstone - Tekton 32 TV Audio Console
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook in the near future.
TV Tech is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.