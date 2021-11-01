TV Tech Announces Recipients of the 2021 Future Best in Market Awards

TV Tech is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2021 Best in Market Awards. The Best in Market Awards (previously Best of Show at the 2021 NAB Show) recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced and pending products and services for professional TV/video, radio/audio and AV products and solutions. Winners were selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors.

"We were impressed with the quality and innovation demonstrated by this year's Best in Market nominees, " said Tom Butts, TV Tech Editor in Chief. "The products and services that were selected made the cut--they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

The award recipients are:

Adobe - Adobe Premiere Pro

Amazon Web Services - Amazon Nimble Studio

Apantac - SDM - Smart Display Modules (Intel Partner)

Avid - Avid | Edit On Demand cloud subscription service

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Studio Camera

Blackmagic Design - Blackmagic Web Presenter

Boland Monitors - X-4K Series OLED Monitors

Canon - Canon RF5.2mm F2.8 L Dual Fisheye Lens

Canon - Canon EOS C70

Canon - Canon DP-V3120 Reference Display

Canon - Cine-Servo 25-250mm

Clear-Com - Arcadia Central Station

Disguise - disguise xR

EVS - MediaInfra Strada

EVS - XtraMotion

Flanders Scientific - XM312U 5,000nit 31" HDR Mastering Monitor

Grass Valley - LDX 150

Interra Systems - ORION 2110 Probe

LiveU - LiveU Matrix with Dynamic Share

LiveU - LiveU Matrix Cloud Video Management & Distribution Solution

Marketron - Marketron Rev

NewTek - NewTek 3Play 3P2

Quantum - StorNext 7 on Quantum H4000

Ross Video - Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper-Converged Production Platform

SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS Live Monitor

Sony - HDC-F5500 System Camera

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform

Teradek - Teradek Spark 4K

Wheatstone - Tekton 32 TV Audio Console

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook in the near future.

TV Tech is the industry’s leading magazine for broadcast and media technology news and reviews. Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.