TV Liberal Makes HD Switch With Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Featuring a new suite of Grass Valley products, Brazilian network TV Globo affiliate, TV Liberal, is making the switch from SD to HD. The transition includes upgrades to that stations’ infrastructure and playout capacity, as well as streamline news and live production capabilities.

Among the products that TV Liberal has acquired is the NVision 8280 router; the NV9000 control system; a Karrera K-Frame S-series production switcher, with support for 1080p and 4K; two Kaleido-X and Kaleido-MX multiviewers; two K2 SAN storage systems; a GV Guardian monitoring system; eight CopperHead 3200 systems; and a variety of multiprocessors, embedders, fiber systems and fiber cables.

These new installations position TV Liberal for future 4K operations over a 10 Gbps IP network.