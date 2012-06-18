TV Globo chooses Orad PlayMaker for studio production

Brazilian broadcaster TV Globo is using Orad’s PlayMaker for its São Paulo sports and entertainment studio productions, chosen for its studio work mode capability. Orad says PlayMaker has become a popular system for broadcasters like TV Globo that need advanced replay server capabilities for both live operations in Outside Broadcast (OB) vans and pre/post program studio production.

TV Globo production staff will use PlayMaker’s dedicated studio work mode to create and broadcast highlight packages faster and more easily than before. PlayMaker’s studio mode lets users toggle between incoming feeds, simplifying the process of editing highlight content from multiple sources. With PlayMaker, each feed has its own playlist, so that each marked in and out point is added directly to the relevant playlist, eliminating the process of first saving clips and later pushing them into a playlist.

PlayMaker is a multi-faceted, slow-motion video server solution designed for managing fast-paced sports workflows. With support for a wide range of codecs and up to eight I/O channels, PlayMaker provides ingest and synchronized slow-motion replay capabilities combined with editing tools designed specifically for sports production.