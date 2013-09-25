Turner Taps Adobe Primetime for Multiscreen

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Turner Broadcasting has adopted Adobe Primetime to deliver and monetize its live video streams and apps across iOS and Android devices.

Turner Broadcasting System, one of the industry’s leading proponents of the “TV Everywhere” initiative, will use Primetime to provide a consistent look throughout its various platforms for TBS and TNT, from web to mobile, via the Primetime player and ad insertion technology. Turner will use Adobe’s Primetime PayTV Pass TV Everywhere authentication technology to allow pay-TV subscribers to access TBS/TNT content across multiple platforms via a single sign-on. Turner helped develop the TV Everywhere authentication system.

TBS and TNT have updated their to apps leverage Primetime to offer live/linear video. Cartoon Network, truTV, NBA League Pass, AdultSwim among others, will adopt Adobe Primetime in the near future.