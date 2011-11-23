Turner supports multi-screen initiatives with help from Digital Rapids

Turner Broadcasting System is using a large-scale deployment of Digital Rapids StreamZHD multiformat encoding systems and the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager automated transcoding software to transform live feeds and on-demand content for delivery to multiple viewing platforms in support of its multi-screen video offerings and the pay-television industry's "TV Everywhere" initiatives.

Turner’s Network Operations group is using an array of StreamZHD encoders for ingest and encoding of live sources, while a distributed, multi-node Digital Rapids Transcode Manager deployment transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a wide range of output formats for VOD and viewing on a variety of devices including PCs, mobile phones and tablets.

Turner Broadcasting System creates and programs branded news, entertainment, animation, and young adult content and sports media environments on television and other platforms for viewers worldwide.