Turner Studios Selects Quantel’s Pablo Rio

ATLANTA—Turner Studios has purchased a Quantel Pablo Rio high quality color and finishing system to provide comprehensive post production and creative services to all of Turner's Entertainment Networks including TBS, TNT, TCM, Cartoon Network and Turner Sports. Turner Studios has also purchased a Neo Nano panel for enhanced color control.



Pablo Rio is Quantel's high-quality color and finishing system for 2D and S3D projects. Capable of handling 4K 60p in realtime, Pablo Rio runs on high performance PC hardware and exploits NVIDIA Maximus multi-GPU technology for true interactivity and maximum productivity.



"As an artist, Pablo Rio provides the tools I need with the ergonomics that fit a more creative workflow,” said John Mandato, senior editor at Turner Studios. “I spend a lot less time thinking about the processes, and more time exploring creative options."



Turner Studios is a full-service production division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

