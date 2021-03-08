Turner Sports Updates NCAA March Madness Live for Tourney’s Return

ATLANTA—The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness, is set to return after not taking place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Turner Sports has shared its redesigned NCAA March Madness Live streaming and second-screen platform that fans can use to watch the tournament action.

NCAA March Madness Live is a multiplatform viewing experience, and this year it is focusing on providing fans with dynamic live video of games, according to Turner Sports. Among the highlights of the new platform are a redesigned Game Center and “The Catch Up” feature.

Game Center serves as the central hub of NCAA March Madness Live, providing news, highlights and interactive content. This year, Game Center will be available on all connected devices and include “Condensed Games” from AT&T 5G, which focus on the most important moments of live game action. Game Center will also feature a new tab with interactive widgets offering polls, quizzes, alerts and more; the widgets will update for every game.

Another new feature, “The Catch Up,” is presented by AT&T 5G and provides a summary of key plays and moments in a game before a viewer starts watching live streaming coverage.

Returning to NCAA March Madness Live is “Fast Break,” presented by AT&T 5G and Nissan, providing an “all-encompassing” look at live tournament action from a single viewing location, according to Turner Sports. Fast Break also offers quick turnaround highlights, real-time analysis, social reaction and commentary for games. Fast Break will be available when there are multiple games being played during the first two rounds of the tournament.

In addition, for fans who fill out tournament brackets with the Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge, NCAA March Madness Live will provide information on their picks and results, including following their Bracket Challenge group leaderboards.

March Madness Live will share live coverage of all 67 games of the tournament across TNT, TBS, CBS and truTV.

The 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is taking place entirely in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis. The tournament begins on March 18 and goes through April 5.