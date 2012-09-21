Turkish Radio and Television deploys new newsroom computer system

Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) is deploying the OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system in Ankara.

The TRT project is the largest undertaken to date by Octopus Newsroom in Turkey, following three others (TV8, FOX Turk and ACT World) that have been completed over the past two years. The TRT deployment involves 180 users running on Windows platforms to support the national broadcaster's multiple TV channels and newsrooms.

A major goal is to simplify the TRT's news workflow. The system integration makes wide use of the MOS protocol for communication between the OCTOPUS6 NRCS and media servers, including iSoft playout, Vizrt graphics and Autocue teleprompters. Octopus Newsroom is also advising TRT on continued use of existing technologies with the new NRCS.

TRT has been using its existing NRCS for many years but wanted to reduce costs and take advantage of new ways to reach its audience. The Octopus Newsroom system will enable TRT to reach its audience via new media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, as well as help it publish news content to the Web.

The Octopus Newsroom NRCS is platform-independent, running on Mac OS X, Linux and Windows platforms and is now installed in more than 100 newsrooms.

The TRT project is being done with the assistance of Octopus Newsroom partner Avkom and is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.