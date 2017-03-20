Tupelo Raycom Gears Up Truck With NewTek IP Series

SAN ANTONIO—The latest live sports production truck from Tupelo Raycom features the NewTek IP series as the center of its video production workflow. With the technology from NewTek, Tupelo Raycom is able to deliver live streams across network environments in high-quality while also offering the crew flexibility, scalability and efficiency.

Tupelo is utilizing the NewTek VCM1 Video Mix Engine in its truck, a modular live production system for switching frame accurate, hybrid SDI and IP video. VMC1 uses NewTek’s NDI technology to perform over an IP network. Its IP series interface is based on the same live production software used in NewTek’s TriCaster models. In addition, as a modular system, more input modules can be added.

Tupelo Raycom now uses its live production truck with the VCM1 to produce national sports broadcasts for channels like ESPN.